Five policemen killed in Maoist ambush in Jharkhand

Five police personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists Friday while they were patrolling the area here, officials said.

According to Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel -- two sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

of Police Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead.

Chief Minister condemned the attack, saying "their martyrdom will not go in vain".

The entire state is with the bereaved families, he said.

Das said the incident would not affect the morale of the security personnel and the government would continue to take action against the Maoists.

