Interactive session in Delhi with Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences head

The has organised an interactive session with Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and on Tuesday. The session is expected to give the participants an insight into leadership thought process.

The event at will not only throw light on the nuances behind the craft of cutting-edge filming techniques, but also help develop an understanding amongst the stakeholders about creating world-class content, an official statement said.

The interaction will not only throw insight into the leadership thought process at but will also be informative for the key stakeholders attending the event, it added.

Bailey will also be interacting with Amit Khare, Secretary, This will be an opportunity for the ministry to further highlight the financial incentives offered to foreign filmmakers to shoot in India, the single-window facilitation mechanism for filming in through a under the Film Facilitation Office, financing co-production of films and promotion of single-screen theatres in small towns across the country.

The session will also present an opportunity to further enhance the outreach of (IFFI) and explore the possibilities of collaboration with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the Golden Jubilee edition of IFFI, which will be organised in in November.

Bailey is the first cinematographer to hold the position of His credits include "Ordinary People", "American Gigolo", "The Big Chill", "Groundhog Day", "As Good as It Gets", "The Anniversary Party", "The Way Way Back" and "A Walk in the Woods".

As a cinematographer, he is best known for his collaborations with directors Paul Schrader, Lawrence Kasdan, and

