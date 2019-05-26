'Divorce' gets season 3 premiere date

-
"Divorce", starring Sarah Jessica Parker, is set to return for its third season on July 1.
Created by Sharon Horgan, the HBO comedy drama chronicles the trials and tribulations of Frances (Parker) as she tries to make a fresh start.
The new installment will see Frances and ex-husband Robert (played by Thomas Haden Church) encounter surprises that spin their post-divorce lives in unexpected directions, the network said in a synopsis as quoted by Deadline.
Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins, Charlie Kilgore and Becki Newton are also a part of the cast.
The series is executive produced by Parker, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment.
