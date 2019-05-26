Smriti Irani aide in Amethi shot dead

In the first incident of post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh, a close aide of Smriti Irani, the newly elected from constituency, was shot dead by two men, with police not ruling out the possibility of it being a "political murder".

Surendra Singh (50), a former of Baraulia village, was shot at around 11.30pm Saturday, said of Police Daya Ram.

Singh was referred to a hospital but he succumbed during treatment, Ram said.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, UP DGP Om said, "We have come to know about old enmity. We are also finding out if there was any political enmity. In initial investigation, we have got some vital clues."



"UP police teams are conducting a very intensive investigation. We have taken seven persons in custody, and they are being intensely interrogated. We have also got important evidence through electronic surveillance. I am hopeful that in the next 12 hours, we will solve the case," the DGP said.

He said they are looking into a number of possible angles that could have led to the killing.

Expressing grief over Singh's death, Deputy Chief said, "The death of a is indeed very sad and unfortunate. He was a Even if his killers are hiding below the ground, they will be caught. The entire is sad over the incident."



UP said there's no place for violence in a democracy and demanded strict action against the killers.

Mohsin Raza, the in-charge for district, visited Singh's home and consoled his family members. "As per information received, Singh was attacked in his sleep. This is a very heinous and disgusting incident," he said.

Abhay Singh, son of the former village head, told reporters, "I think some pro- anti-social elements did not like our celebration following BJP's win from Amethi. They were upset. And, yesterday night, this unfortunate incident took place."



Irani defeated the on Amethi seat, for long a Gandhi family bastion.

Baraulia, a village in Amethi constituency Singh once headed, was in the during the campaign after accused Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader's main opponent in the election.

"Considering the fact that the Congress is disappointed, especially after the defeat of its in Amethi, a high-level probe should be ordered, and the guilty should be punished," BJP convenor for Amethi seat told

"Surendra Singh was a popular and active grassroots level leader, of He and other party leaders were actively involved in distribution of shoes," he added.

Amethi of Police said, "The incident cannot be ruled out to be a political murder. All aspects are being probed. There can be old enmity as well," the SP said.

This is the first incident of political violence reported in the state since the completion of the campaigning for the

