Trump awards trophy at marquee sumo event in Tokyo

presented a special Trump trophy to the winner of a sumo tournament in on Sunday as he got a taste of one of Japan's most treasured cultural institutions.

The honour given to Trump was part of a charm offensive Japanese continued Sunday as he courted the with three things close to his heart: wrestling matches, cheeseburgers and golf.

Call it sumo diplomacy.

The president, Melania Trump, Abe and his wife, Akie, joined an estimated 11,500 fans who packed to watch oversized, muscular men battling in loin cloths.

At the end, Trump stepped into the ring and presented the eagle-topped "President's Cup" to champion Asanoyama, making him the first American to participate. Shoes aren't permitted in the sumo ring, but Trump wore dark-coloured slippers.

"That was something to see these great athletes," Trump said before dinner at a Hibachi restaurant.

Trump's four-day state visit to is designed to demonstrate the strength of the bond between the nations. The president received a warm welcome as he arrived at Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a steamy morning round of golf with the Japanese leader. It was their fifth golf outing.

Abe is pulling out all the stops as he seeks to placate Trump amid growing US- trade tensions and the threat of auto tariffs. is also contending with the continued threat of and Trump's apparent dismissal of Pyongyang's recent tests of short-range missiles that could reach Japan.

But minus several antagonistic tweets, Sunday was all about bromance and keeping Trump happy.

First it was the golf course, where Trump and Abe played 16 holes, joined by Japanese Aoki, who is famous for his putting technique, was expected to present Trump with a putter he designed.

On the lunch menu: Double cheeseburgers made with US beef.

Next, Abe introduced Trump to Japan's ancient sport of sumo wrestling something Trump has said he said he finds "fascinating".

The president was welcomed to the stadium with loud applause and sat ringside at the match in a low-back, breaking the custom of sitting cross-legged on a mat. Once it was done, Trump climbed on stage to present his cup to Asanoyama, who clinched the tournament win on Saturday.

Trump read from a scroll, praising Asanoyama's "outstanding achievement" and then hoisted the hefty cup, which the said stands 54 inches (137 cm) tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds (27-32 kg), into Asanoyama's arms with the help of an

was presented with a trophy by Abe and an emperor's trophy as well.

The president's attendance at the annual summer sumo tournament in might have recalled memories of time he spent promoting the

Trump sponsored major events, appeared in bits and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

On Monday, Trump will receive another honour when he becomes the first foreign leader to meet with Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, since he ascended to the throne on May 1.

Trump and Abe will also meet in a more formal setting and participate in a joint conference. In the evening, Trump will be guest of honour at a banquet hosted by the at

"We've had a great time, a great stay, and tomorrow is really the big event, a very important event in the history of Japan," Trump said. "It's over 200 years since something like this has happened so it's a great honour to be representing the US."



The Abe-Trump bromance began even before Trump took office when Abe rushed to to greet the president-elect at Japan is deeply dependent on the US for security and Abe has tried to encourage Trump to maintain international agreements and keep pressure on

Golf, in particular, has been a bonding activity for the leaders, who both love the game.

"We were able to exchange our views frankly in a cozy atmosphere. It was wonderful," Abe told reporters as he returned to his residence mid-day. He tweeted a selfie photo of him and Trump, smiling widely on the greens.

Trump tweeted that he'd had "Great fun and meeting with @AbeShinzo," but also continued to stew about domestic politics, claiming that, "Numerous Japanese officials told me that the Democrats would rather see the fail than see me or the succeed - Death Wish!"



There has long been a tradition of American presidents and candidates holding their tongues about rivals while on foreign soil but Trump is not one to abide by such norms.

Earlier, Trump had gone after one of his potential Democratic rivals, former President Joe Biden, saying he'd smiled when North Korean leader "called Swampman a low IQ individual, & worse."



Trump has been seeking a bilateral trade agreement with since he pulled the US out of the multinational agreement two years ago, though analysts expect no breakthroughs during Trump's visit.

The has been threatening Japan with new tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts on national security grounds. Trump has suggested he will impose tariffs if the US can't wrest concessions from Japan and the EU.

In April, Japan's trade surplus surged almost 18 per cent to USD 6.6 billion.

