International anti-corruption poster, video competition in India

At Russia's instance, an international anti- poster and video competition will be held in the country on the theme of "Together Against Corruption".

During the BRICS anti- working group meeting held in January 2019 at Tokyo, the Russian Federation made a presentation on the anti- poster and video competition promoted by the Russian General Prosecutor's office and suggested that a similar initiative be organised with the participation of all BRICS countries.

agreed to participate in the contest.

"The event is being organised by the (DoPT) in association with the and the on the contest theme 'Together Against Corruption' through the active involvement of Chief Vigilance Officers as well as the Vigilance Study Circles (VSCs)," an order issued by the said.

The competition will be open for participation in from June 1 to September 30, under two categories -- 'The Best Poster' and 'The Best Video'.

At national level, a committee is being constituted by the DoPT for evaluation of the works of the contestants after appraisal and submission of the shortlisted entries by the VSCs.

The winner and the two prize winners (for both poster and video) at National level would be awarded prizes, the Commission said.

