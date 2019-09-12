INX Media case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's response on Chidambaram's bail plea

-
ALSO READ
INX Media case: SC bars ED from arresting Chidambaram till Monday
INX Media scam: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till August 30
INX Media case: Interim relief to Chidambaram against ED arrest till Sept 5
Former finance minister P Chidambaram arrested by CBI in INX Media case
INX media case: CBI court extends Chidambaram's custody till September 2
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the CBI's response on a plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking bail in the matter.
Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Chidambaram's bail plea in which he has claimed that it was the case of "political vendetta".
The 73-year old-Congress leader also withdrew from the high court his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to judicial custody till September 19.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 23.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU