Ipca Laboratories Q3 net jumps 52 pc to Rs 160.18 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories Tuesday posted a 52 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 160.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 105.58 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.
Total income of the company grew 10 per cent to Rs 960.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 870.18 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 736 apiece on BSE, up 0.82 per cent from the previous close.
