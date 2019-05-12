IPL SCOREBOARD: CSK vs MI

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Scoreboard of the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, here Sunday.

Mumbai Indians:

Quinton de Kock


c Dhoni

b S Thakur

29

Rohit Sharma

c Dhoni

b D Chahar

15

Suryakumar Yadav

b I Tahir

15

Ishan Kishan

c Raina

b I Tahir

23

Krunal Pandya

c

and

b S Thakur

7

Kieron Pollard

not out

41

Hardik Pandya

lbw b D Chahar

16

Rahul Chahar

c du Plessis b D Chahar

0

Mitchell McClenaghan

run out

0

Jasprit Bumrah

not out

0

Extras: (WD-3)

3

Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)

149

Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-45, 3-82, 4-89, 5-101, 6-140, 7-140, 8-141.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-1-26-3, Shardul Thakur 4-0-37-2, Harbhajan Singh

4-0-27-0, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-24-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-23-2, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-12-0.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 21:26 IST

