IPL SCOREBOARD: CSK vs MI

Scoreboard of the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, here Sunday.
Mumbai Indians:
Quinton de Kock
c Dhoni
b S Thakur
29
Rohit Sharma
c Dhoni
b D Chahar
15
Suryakumar Yadav
b I Tahir
15
Ishan Kishan
c Raina
b I Tahir
23
Krunal Pandya
c
and
b S Thakur
7
Kieron Pollard
not out
41
Hardik Pandya
lbw b D Chahar
16
Rahul Chahar
c du Plessis b D Chahar
0
Mitchell McClenaghan
run out
0
Jasprit Bumrah
not out
0
Extras: (WD-3)
3
Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)
149
Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-45, 3-82, 4-89, 5-101, 6-140, 7-140, 8-141.
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-1-26-3, Shardul Thakur 4-0-37-2, Harbhajan Singh
4-0-27-0, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-24-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-23-2, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-12-0.
