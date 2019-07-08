Iran 'better be careful' on nuclear enrichment: Trump

-
-
US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap.
"Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won't tell you what that reason is. But it's no good. They better be careful," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.
