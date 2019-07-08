Iran to face more 'isolation, sanctions': Pompeo

-
Iran will face further sanctions in response to its expected breach Sunday of a uranium enrichment cap, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
"Iran's latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions," the top US diplomat said on Twitter.
Iran said earlier it was hours away from breaching the cap set by an endangered nuclear deal reached with international powers but from which the United States withdrew last year.
