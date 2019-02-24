Iran: Detained American not held on security charges

says an American detained last July is not being held on security-related charges.

Michael White, 46, was arrested after travelling to to visit a woman he met online. His family says he was arbitrarily detained. Iranian officials say he was detained in connection with a private complaint.

told the semi-official agency Saturday that "there is no security or espionage issue on the table." White is the first American to be detained in since took office. He worked as a cook in the US Navy and left the service about a decade ago.

Iran has detained a number of dual citizens from Western countries on security charges, using them as leverage in negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)