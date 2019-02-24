Israel arrests top Muslim official after holy site unrest

said Sunday they arrested a top Palestinian Muslim in after scuffles at a flashpoint in the city in the past few days.

The arrest drew condemnation from Jordan, the of the mosque compound, in the disputed city.

said had been arrested for violating an order preventing entry into a prohibited area of the Salhab is the of the council of the Waqf in Jerusalem, the religious authority that governs the site.

Palestinian agency reported that his deputy was also arrested, but police had not confirmed it.

The arrests follow the detention of 60 others overnight Thursday to Friday as police said they were responding to calls for unrest at the surrounding Friday prayers there.

Some have since been released with an order not to visit the holy site.

The site is the third-holiest in Islam and a focus of Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

It is also the location of Judaism's most holy spot - Jews refer to it as the - and a frequent scene of conflict between the two sides.

Muslim worshippers' access to and the adjoining is controlled by Israeli security forces.

A statement from Jordan's religious affairs minister, Abdul Nasser Abu al-Basal, said the arrests were "playing with fire" at the sensitive holy site.

There have been scuffles there in recent days after Israeli authorities padlocked a door, known as the Golden Gate or Gate of Mercy in Arabic, to disused offices.

The offices were closed by an order in 2003, police say, but video posted on showed Muslim officials praying there recently in defiance of the court ban.

The is located in east Jerusalem, occupied by in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move never recognised by the international community.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)