Iran's Rouhani says US 'lying' about talks offer

Iran's said Tuesday that new US sanctions against senior Iranian officials including top showed is "lying" about offering to negotiate.

"At the same time as you call for negotiations you seek to sanction the It's obvious that you're lying," Rouhani said in a meeting with ministers broadcast live on TV.

His comments came after US said had "held the door open to real negotiations" but that "in response, Iran's silence has been deafening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)