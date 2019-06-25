Mckenna Grace to lead, produce 'Rabbit Cake'

-
Teen actor Mckenna Grace is set to feature in and produce "Rabbit Cake".
The 13-year-old actor, best known for "Gifted", "I, Tonya" and "Young Sheldon", is backing the film adaptation of the 2017 acclaimed novel by Annie Hartnett.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grace is one of the youngest producers in Hollywood.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" fame director Susan Johnson is attached to helm the project set at Amazon Studios.
Black List scribe Allie Hagan will pen the screenplay.
Besides Grace, Alix Madigan will produce through her Mad Dog Films banner.
"Rabbit Cake" follows on a young girl called Elvis Babbitt whose head is filled with facts. When her mother drowns while sleepwalking, she decides to investigate the circumstances, going on a journey of self-discovery, finding comfort in the people and animals of her town in Alabama.
On the acting front, Grace will next be seen in "Annabelle Comes Home".
