Govt amends hazardous and other wastes rules; bans import of solid plastic waste

The Centre has amended the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 to include prohibition on import of solid plastic even in special economic zones (SEZ) and by export-oriented units (EOU).

The amended the rules by an order to strengthen the implementation of environmentally sound management of hazardous in the country.

"The amendment has been done keeping into consideration the 'Ease of Doing Business' and boosting 'Make in India' initiative by simplifying the procedures under the Rules, while at the same time upholding the principles of sustainable development and ensuring minimal impact on the environment," a said.

Besides prohibiting solid plastic from being imported including in SEZ and by sectors, the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2019 have exempted exporters of silk waste from requiring permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"Electrical and electronic assemblies and components manufactured in and exported from India, if found defective can now be imported back into the country, within a year of export, without obtaining permission from the Ministry.

"Industries which do not require consent under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, are now exempted from requiring authorization, provided that hazardous and other wastes generated by such industries are handed over to the authorized actual users, waste collectors or disposal facilities," the said.

