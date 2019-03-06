Mamata lays foundation of various projects including Hindi

Wednesday laid foundation stone of various developmental projects including the first Hindi university in the state in district.

"This marks a significant milestone in higher education sector in Bengal. The first Hindi University of Bengal begins its journey at Arupara, Howrah," Banerjee said while laying the foundation stone of the university.

This is a new feather in the cap of rapidly expanding higher education set up in the state with more than 28 new universities already set up in last seven and a half years and another 10 in the pipeline, she said.

While announcing a new scheme Yuvashree Arpan under which 50,000 youths will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for setting up an enterprise, Banerjee claimed Bengal is number one in generating employment under MGNREGA (100 days work scheme).

The also claimed that is ahead of other states in the field of education, health and employment generation.

Banerjee also laid the foundation stone of Rs 1,488 crore drinking water project at Purba Medinipur that will benefit more than 12 lakh people.

She also announced that the Health and Family Welfare department office would be set up on three acre land beside Nabanna, the state secretariat.

The also inaugurated nearly 217 projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore at the programme.

Foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,071 crore including drinking water project that would benefit more than 8 lakh people would be inaugurated from Bankura Thursday, Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)