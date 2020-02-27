Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll reaches 26 in Iran, 245 cases confirmed

JUST IN
Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 26 people amid 245 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic, a significant increase in the number of known cases.

Iran Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour gave the new toll on Thursday in a televised news conference. He said the large number in new cases came from more labs now testing for the virus.

He said there could be other large increases in the coming days.
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 16:28 IST

