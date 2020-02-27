JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Justice Muralidhar's transfer on recommendation of SC collegium: Prasad
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi-led Cong delegation meets President Kovind over Delhi violence

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.

The total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law is now 34, according to senior officials.
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 12:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU