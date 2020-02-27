Sonia Gandhi-led Cong delegation meets President Kovind over Delhi violence

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi attacks govt on RCEP, says it will deal 'body blow' to economy
Congress President Sonia Gandhi stable, condition improving: Hospital
Govt dividing people, destroying the economy: Cong leaders at Delhi rally
Govt not doing anything to address economic slowdown, says Priyanka Gandhi
Govt suppressing the voice of youth with its hollow dictatorship: Priyanka
-
A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.
The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.
The total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law is now 34, according to senior officials.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU