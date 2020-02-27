In pics: Northeast Delhi violence that claimed more than 30 lives

Tension simmered in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station, which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
The protests at Jaffrabad came at a time when efforts were being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. The protesters have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida.
To date, at least 32 people have been killed in clashes between groups over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Shiv Vihar and Chand Bagh. The count was given by Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital authorities.
The Delhi Police has been rebuked for not quelling the violence effectively by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police to take a “conscious decision” with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders — Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma — in connection with the CAA violence and convey it by Thursday.
A bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani took on record the assurance by special commissioner Praveer Ranjan that he will sit with the police commissioner to view all video clips and take a conscious decision on lodging of FIRS. However, Justice Muralidhar was, however, transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Meanwhile, schools remained shut and board exams in the affected areas were postponed. Fearful residents stayed indoors as the tension smouldered in the area.
Prohibitory orders, Section 144 — banning the assembly of more than four persons — were imposed on Monday and will continue to be in force till March 24.
Paramilitary forces like the Central Industrial Security Force (CRPF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), usually deployed on the India-Nepal Land border, and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were pressed into service to conduct a flag march.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU