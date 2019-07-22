Iran says seizure of UK-flagged tanker was 'legal measure'

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was a "legal measure", the spokesman for the Islamic republic's government said on Monday.

"Seizing the British tanker was a legal measure by Iran. Iran confronted the ship (to ensure) the region's security," Ali Rabiei told a news conference in Tehran.

