Iran says seizure of UK-flagged tanker was 'legal measure'

Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was a "legal measure", the spokesman for the Islamic republic's government said on Monday.

"Seizing the British tanker was a legal measure by Iran. Iran confronted the ship (to ensure) the region's security," Ali Rabiei told a conference in Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)