Iran TV shows 'debris' of downed US drone

Iran's state television broadcast images Friday of what it said was from a downed US drone recovered inside its territorial waters.

The television broadcast a short clip of a Revolutionary Guards general answering questions in front of some of the he said had been recovered after Thursday's missile strike.

"The was floating. We recovered it from the sea inside our territorial waters," said the general, whom the television did not identify.

He said other parts of the wreckage had sunk.

The television said the footage was shot at a Revolutionary Guards base, without specifying where.

The downing of the drone -- which insists was over international waters but says was within its airspace -- has seen tensions between the two spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US has blamed on

