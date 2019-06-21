Mizo court asks police, CWC to keep rescued Rohingya girls in protection home

A local court Friday ordered that eight Rohingya girls, who were rescued by the Police from Dungtlang village in district, should be sent to a protection home in Aizawl, police said.

district is located near the Mizoram- border.

The court instructed the police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the district to choose a women protection home, which would be able to accommodate the Rohingya girls, reported to be victims of human trafficking.

"The girls were allegedly abducted from a Rohingya refugee camp in and brought to to be sent to Myanmar," police said.

These Rohingya girls were rescued from Dungtkang village in on Monday. According to police, the girls were being taken to from via

In April, eight Rohingya women, who were trying to enter Mizoram without any travel documents, were detained by the at the Mizoram- border.

They had claimed that they were from the in Bangladesh's Sabulara.

The women also told police that some people abducted them from a market in on April 19 and brought them to Silchar in

They have been kept in a Social Welfare Department-run protection home for women.

"We have no choice but to keep them in protection homes as they (Rohingya women) were victims, not criminals," the of Police of Northern Range, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, said.

Khiangte added that decision would be made in consultation with the and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)