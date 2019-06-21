International Yoga Day celebrated in Kashmir

Several events were held in valley on Friday to mark the fifth International Day, officials said.

Day programs were held by various government departments, Army, CRPF and the Jammu and unit of BJP, the officials said.

They said apart from functions at Army units, students from several Army Goodwill Schools in the valley celebrated International Day with full and enthusiasm.

Yoga Day was celebrated at CRPF's subsidiary training centre at Humhama in the outskirts of the city here where the paramilitary personnel performed various Yoga asanas, the officials said.

The Department of Health, also organized a function to celebrate the day at the indoor stadium here, they said.

BJP 's state unit office bearers and members performed Yoga at Gindun Park in Rajbagh area of the city.

Party's (organisation) was the chief guest on the occasion and Jammu city was the guest of honour, a said.

