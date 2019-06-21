3 Maoists acquitted after spending 14 years in jail

The Friday acquitted three alleged activists, 14 years after they were sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court on charges.

One of the three died during pendency of their appeal which was filed in 2006.

A division bench comprising Justice and Justice declared the three persons not guilty of and other charges on which they were convicted.

Sushil Roy, and were arrested from Jhargram in the then Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of in 2005 on the charge that they were inciting people to hold armed struggle to overthrow the elected government in the state, their said.

Though literature and some other materials were recovered from them, no arms were seized, he said.

The petitioners' submitted before the division bench that they were falsely implicated on charges and the Arms Act by the police who claimed to have seized gelatin sticks and ammunition for .303 rifles from a rented apartment in district.

The sessions court in Jhargram found them guilty of sedition charges and under Arms Act and sentenced them to life imprisonment in 2005.

The three persons filed an appeal before the high court in 2006.

died during pendency of the appeal in 2014, Ghosh said.

The division bench found glitches in the claims of the prosecution over seizure of arms and ammunition from the apartment which the accused persons had allegedly rented in

Submitting that police had made false claims about seizure of arms or ammunition from them, the petitioners' told the bench that there was no signature of the accused persons in the tenancy agreement for the said accommodation.

N Ahmed opposed the appeal of the three claiming that they were hardcore Maoists involved in seditious activities.

Hearing both the parties, the division bench acquitted the three persons.

