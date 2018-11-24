Iran urges Muslims to unite against US, including Saudi 'brothers'

Iranian urged Muslims worldwide on Saturday to unite against the and assured Saudis they were "brothers" who had nothing to fear from

US abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and in May and has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanaction.

"What the wants of (the Middle East) today is enslavement," told an Islamic unity conference in

Instead of "rolling out the red carpet for criminals," Muslim governments should unite against the and "the region's cancerous tumour", Israel, he said.

urged Shiite Iran's Sunni rival to end its dependence on "insulting" US military aid.

"We are ready to defend the Saudi people's interests against terrorism and superpowers with all our might," he said.

"We do no ask $450 billion for it and will not insult you." cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in January 2016 after protesters stormed its diplomatic missions in following its execution of a prominent Shiite

It accuses Tehran of fomenting unrest among Shiites in the states and the two governments have supported opposing sides in devastating civil wars in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)