Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

Iraqi leaders have warned of the risks of war during a visit by Iranian Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose country is locked in a tense standoff with the

Zarif's visit to neighbouring -- which is caught in the middle of its two allies the US and -- follows a decision by to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the

Iraqi Adel warned of the "danger of a war" during a meeting with on Saturday night, his office said.

pleaded for the "stability of the region and the upholding of the nuclear deal," it said, referring to a 2015 agreement between and major powers. Iraqi discussed with "the need to prevent all war or escalation," his office said.

On Saturday called the deployment of extra US troops to the region "very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security." It follows a US decision in early May to send an and bombers in a show of force against what Washington's leaders believed was an imminent Iranian plan to attack US assets.

says the latest reinforcements are in response to a "campaign" of recent attacks including a rocket launched into the Green Zone in Baghdad, that damaged four tankers near the entrance to the Gulf, and drone strikes by Yemeni rebels on a key Saudi

has denied any involvement.

The US this month ended the last exemptions it had granted from sweeping unilateral sanctions it reimposed on after abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)