Economic terrorism, genocidal taunts won't end Iran: Zarif to US

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday lashed out at the United States and said that "economic terrorism and genocidal taunts won't end Iran."
This comes as diplomatic tensions soar between the two countries, especially after Washington refused to extend sanction waivers to major Iranian oil importing countries along with listing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).
"Goaded by #B_Team, @realdonaldTrump hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. #EconomicTerrorism & genocidal taunts won't "end Iran". #NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try respect--it works!" Zarif tweeted.
Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier and its battle group, along with a fleet of bombers in the Middle Eastern region, citing a threat from Iran, in light of the tensions.
US President Donald Trump had recently said that it would be the "official end of Iran" if the country "wants to fight," according to Sputnik.
Furthermore, Zarif was apparently referring to the repeated economic sanctions which have been thrust on Iran by Washington, ever since the United States pulled out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year.
