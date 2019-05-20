Iran FM Zarif says Trump's 'genocidal taunts won't end Iran'

Iran's said Monday the "genocidal taunts" of US will not "end Iran", amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

"Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. Economic terrorism and genocidal taunts won't 'end Iran'," wrote on

"Never threaten an Iranian. Try respect -- it works!" he added.

The comments by Iran's top follow an ominous warning by Trump, who on Sunday suggested the Islamic republic would be destroyed if it attacked US interests.

"If wants to fight, that will be the official end of Never threaten the again," Trump tweeted.

Relations between and plummeted a year ago when Trump pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with and imposed tough sanctions.

Tensions have risen further this month with announcing further economic measures against Tehran, before deploying a group and bombers to the Gulf over unspecified Iranian "threats".

The claim has been met with widespread scepticism outside the

The last week ordered non-essential diplomatic staff out of Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups.

On Sunday a rocket was fired into the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses government offices and embassies including the It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

