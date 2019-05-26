Missing teenager traced in JK

A teenager, who went missing about a fortnight ago after failing in his class 10 exam, was traced Sunday and handed over to his family in district of and Kashmir, police said.

The boy -- a resident of Tridwan village-- was reported missing from his home since May 14 and was traced to area of Samba, a said.

He said the father of the boy had lodged a report with police post Basantpur on May 19, stating that his son is missing from his house since Tuesday.

A case was registered and during investigation it came to light that the boy had failed in the exam and had left his home in fear, the said.

He said police flashed complete description of the missing boy along with his recent photograph and found the boy in area this morning.

He was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, the said.

