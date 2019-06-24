Iraqi official: Parliament approves 3 key Cabinet ministers

Iraq's says the legislature has approved three Cabinet ministers whose posts have been vacant since the formation of the in October.

told that the parliament approved for defense minister, as and Farouq for the post of The three were sworn in on Monday.

Al-Kaabi said election of has been postponed as the current candidate didn't get enough votes.

In October, voted to confirm Adel Abdul-Mahdi's new while leaving the four Cabinet posts unfilled, underscoring the discord plaguing Iraqi

Abdul-Mahdi had earlier proposed others for the posts but his proposals were rejected by other groups until an agreement on the new names was reached.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)