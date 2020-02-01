JUST IN
Business Standard

IRCTC's third private train to run on Indore-Varanasi route as Hamsafar Exp

The overnight train would have the same rakes as those of the Humsafar Express, he added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The third private train of the IRCTC would run between Indore and Varanasi, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Saturday.

The overnight train would have the same rakes as those of the Humsafar Express, he added.

In the last few months, the IRCTC has started operating private trains on two routes -- Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.

"The third private train would be on the Indore-Varanasi route," Yadav said.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 16:00 IST

