Irdai okays debt ETFs of CPSEs as eligible class of investment for insurers

on Wednesday allowed to invest in debt (exchange traded funds) of

The instruments have been permitted as eligible class of investment, according to guidelines issued by the insurance regulator.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) guidelines allow insurers to invest in various exhaustive asset categories.

" hereby permits debt with underlying debt securities of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) proposed to be launched in India, as eligible class of investment, and as part of mutual fund exposure," the regulator said in the circular on Wednesday.

said such debt should be issued by mutual funds registered by Sebi and governed by its regulations.

"The debt ETF shall invest in a basket of securities issued by which are part of constituents of a publicly available index. The minimum investment by the insurer shall not be less than creation unit size and it shall not be reduced to below creation unit size," Irdai said.