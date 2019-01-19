Eminent neurologist Jagjit Chopra dies

winning has died here at the age of 84, the said.

After suffering a stroke, had been admitted in the ICU of & Research (PGIMER) for the past one month. is survived by his son and daughter.

A condolence meet was held on Saturday at the medical institute, under the chairmanship of Senior professors, former directors, PGI faculty members, administrative staff and resident doctors mourned the death of the

He was the founder of the department of neurology at PGIMER,

Born in Lahore, Chopra completed his initial studies at the in Patiala and pursued further studies in the

He is credited to have published 235 scientific papers in various national and international journals.

He was the first Indian to be selected as the of XIV of Neurology, held at in 1989.

He was awarded life-time achievement award by the in 2017.

