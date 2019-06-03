IS link:NIA begins questionning of two brothers in Rajkot jail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday began interrogation of and his brother Naeem Ramodiya, arrested in 2017 for their alleged IS links, at the jail in Gujarat, officials said.

In a chargesheet filed in August 2017, had said that both the accused "are highly radicalised and sympathisers of terrorist organisation ISIS".

"A four member team of NIA has started questioning of the Ramodiya brothers in our jail," said a jail official.

of the Ramodiya brothers, Ilyas Khan Pathan, said had earlier given an intimation that it would conduct questioning of both the accused for around a week beginning Monday.

"I have been informed that the questioning would go on for one week, starting from Monday. The purpose of the questioning is to find out more about the brothers' link with Mufti Abdus Sami Quasmi," said Pathan.

Quasmi was arrested by in February 2016 on the charges of radicalising some youths in and other parts of the country.

The Ramodiya brothers were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in February 2017 from their houses in and

The case was then handed over to the NIA.

Since their arrest, the brothers, who were allegedly radicalised by Quasmi, have been lodged in the

The chargesheet further stated that the brothers had planned to carry out "lone wolf attacks" on kafirs (non-believers).

even bought fire crackers, a battery and a connector to make a bomb, it said.

As per the chargesheet, various digital evidences as well as material to prepare an IED were also recovered by the ATS at the time of the arrest of the brothers.

