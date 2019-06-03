JUST IN
Business Standard

Assam govt ex-gratia for SSB personnel killed in Maoist attack

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Government Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of slain SSB personnel Neeraj Chetry, who was killed in a Maoist attack at Dumka in Jharkhand.

Chetry hailed from Helem in Biswanath district of Assam and his mortal remains arrived here Monday evening, officials said.

It will be taken to his village where the last rites will be performed, they said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement that the country is proud of the courage and valour of Chetry, who laid down his life for its sake.

He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The SSB personnel was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Dumka district of Jharkhand early Sunday, police said.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 19:05 IST

