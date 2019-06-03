Assam govt ex-gratia for SSB personnel killed in Maoist attack

Government Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of slain SSB personnel Neeraj Chetry, who was killed in a Maoist attack at in

Chetry hailed from Helem in Biswanath district of and his mortal remains arrived here Monday evening, officials said.

It will be taken to his village where the last rites will be performed, they said.

said in a statement that the country is proud of the courage and valour of Chetry, who laid down his life for its sake.

He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The SSB personnel was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in district of early Sunday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)