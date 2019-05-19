Israel strikes southern Syria: monitor

launched strikes on late Saturday, a war monitor said, prompting air defences into action for the second night in a row.

"Israeli aeroplanes fired at least three missiles from the occupied Golan," said Rami Abdel Rahman, of the Britain-based for Human Rights.

Two of the strikes targeted a brigade which supervises the country's province, he told AFP, while the third missile was destroyed by Syrian defences.

Syria's official agency reported "foreign objects coming from the occupied territories (Israel)" which Syrian air defences were "dealing with".

The did not comment on the reported strikes when approached by AFP.

The strikes come a day after Syrian intercepted projectiles coming from Israel, reported.

The "hostile targets" were fired late Friday towards province which lies close to the Golan Heights, parts of which are annexed by

Hundreds of strikes have been carried out by in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch foe from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where backs in the country's eight-year war.

Israel insists that it has the right to continue to target positions in held by and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

