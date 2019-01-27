Israeli Cabinet approves medical marijuana exports

-
ALSO READ
Israel says Oman will open its airspace to Israeli carrier
Israel drone maker Aeronautics rejects buyout offer from Rafael, Stolero
Syria mulls strike on Tel-Aviv airport as retaliatory measure
Israel to open new Red Sea airport in January
Russia to supply S-300 Air Defence Systems to Syria in 2 weeks
-
Israel has given final approval to a law permitting the export of medical marijuana, a move the government expects will catapult investment in local industry and agriculture.
The Cabinet's decision Sunday came a month after the Israeli parliament unanimously approved the decision, making Israel the third country in the world, after the Netherlands and Canada, to allow export of medical cannabis products.
Israel is home to dozens of companies active in the medical marijuana industry, and approved companies will be able to export to countries where it is legal.
The law has been in the works for years, but had long been stymied by concerns from security agencies over marijuana leaking to the black market. Lawmakers eventually compromised to grant Israeli police oversight of the industry.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU