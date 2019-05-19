Head constable injured in gun fight in Ghaziabad

A head and an alleged criminal sustained bullet injuries in a gunfight here on Saturday, officials said.

Both persons are out of danger and are receiving treatment at a local hospital, they said.

Kavi Nagar Police Station officials signalled two bike-borne men to stop near Mainapur Road here at 1.30 pm as per routine checks, they said.

After halting, the men fired on the police party and tried to escape, officials said.

An alert was flashed to police posts in the area and a team chased the bike, of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Finding themselves cornered, the accused fired on the personnel, who retaliated fire in defence.

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury on his leg, while the other managed to escape, he said.

Head also sustained a bullet wound, the said.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured accused was identified as Shahrukh, the SP said.

The police have recovered a stolen motorcycle and a licensed pistol manufactured at from

The gun was stolen from a retired colonel's house in Bamheta village here, the said.

