US-led coalition strikes kill civilians, IS militants in Syria: Monitor

The forces of the US-led coalition bombarded the Islamic State (IS)-held farms in Syria's eastern region, killing 42 people, including 13 civilians, a war monitor reported.

The for Human Rights said on Saturday the overnight shelling from the US-run base in al-Omal targeted farms controlled by the IS group in the eastern countryside of province.

The death toll could likely rise due to the number of critically wounded people, reported

The shelling comes as the IS group has lost all villages and towns in the eastern region and is now controlling a few farms in that area.

The Observatory said that around 1,250 IS militants have been killed since the U.S.-backed (SDF) launched a wide-scale offensive to defeat IS in the eastern region last September.

