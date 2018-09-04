Israelis protest Philippine President Duterte

Dozens of Israelis are protesting Philippine Rodrigo Duterte's visit with Israel's

The demonstrators gathered outside Reuven Rivlin's residence Tuesday prior to Duterte's arrival.

Waving Israeli flags and blowing whistles, they chanted "shame, shame, shame. We will not be silent and we will not agree to the selling of weapons."



has sold assault rifles to the national police force in the past and a major arms sale is reportedly on the agenda.

says the international community will eventually announce that Duterte is "responsible for crimes against humanity."



Duterte, the first Philippine president to visit Israel, is known for his profane outbursts and has been accused of committing human rights abuses in his deadly anti-drug campaign.

He's generally received a warm welcome.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)