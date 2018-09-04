UK police arrest 3 including teenage girl on extremism

have arrested three people, including a teenage girl in connection with a investigation.

said Tuesday a 16-year-old girl and two women aged 26 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of funding

The arrests were made by the police Counter Command.

The three suspects were taken into custody at two separate addresses in west early Tuesday morning.

Police searches were continuing.

Officials did not name the suspects, who have not been charged. They are being questioned at a south police station.

Britain's official terrorist threat level is set at "severe", indicating an attack is judged highly likely.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)