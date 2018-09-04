JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maj Gogoi's case: Moral turpitude, corruption will be dealt with sternly, says Army chief

Semi-artificial photosynthesis creates fuel from water
Business Standard

UK police arrest 3 including teenage girl on extremism

AP  |  London 

British police have arrested three people, including a teenage girl in connection with a counter-terrorism investigation.

London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday a 16-year-old girl and two women aged 26 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism.

The arrests were made by the police Counter Terrorism Command.

The three suspects were taken into custody at two separate addresses in west London early Tuesday morning.

Police searches were continuing.

Officials did not name the suspects, who have not been charged. They are being questioned at a south London police station.

Britain's official terrorist threat level is set at "severe", indicating an attack is judged highly likely.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements