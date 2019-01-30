Azarenka to play Kvitova after beating Gasparyan

set up a meeting with finalist at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Tuesday after a sometimes-shaky 6-4 6-1 win over Russian

Azarenka, herself a two-time champion, struggled on serve at times and gave up three breaks to Gasparyan. However, the Belarusian won six straight games from 3-4 in the first set to 3-0 in the second to get the victory.

Kvitova has a bye into the second round.

Former champion won a see-saw match against 6-1 0-6 6-0.

It was Ostapenko's first win of 2019 after starting the year with three straight losses, while Mladenovic is now 0-4 on the year, including qualifiers.

Ostapenko will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who won 7-5 7-6 (4) over

Earlier, won the final four games of the match and beat 6-2 7-5 in the first round.

The fifth-seeded German trailed 5-3 in the second set before going on her run. Goerges will play Russian veteran in the second round.

Also, eighth-seeded came back from a set down to beat 4-6 6-1 6-3 and set up a second-round match with lucky loser

