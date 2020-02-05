Air India stake sale: It's too early to take a call, says Tata Sons chief

JUST IN
Auto Expo: Coronavirus may take toll on Chinese auto firms' India plans
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Greater Noida 

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday it is "too early" to take a call on Air India, in which the government has decided to sell its entire 100 per cent stake.

"It is too early..." Chandrasekaran told PTI when asked if Tata Group would be putting bid for the Air India stake purchase at the Auto Expo here.

The Tata group has already started working on the structure for such buyout, including a merger of AirAsia India, in which they hold 51 per cent in Air India Express, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the government-owned national carrier.

The Central government last month issued a preliminary information memorandum (PIM), initiating the process to divest its entire stake in the national air carrier.
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 22:32 IST

