5-year-old girl abducted, raped and murdered in central Mumbai

A five-year-old girl, abducted by an unidentified person, was found dead at in Central Thursday morning, with the police stating that she was sexually assaulted.

The girl was abducted around 3.00 am from L J Road in when she was asleep alongwith her family members in their roadside shanty, a said.

Her father, a labourer, noticed that she was missing when he woke up, and lodged a police complaint.

The girl was found dead in a deserted place on the same road around 10.00 am, the said.

Autopsy at the revealed that she had been raped.

"We have registered an offence of rape with and also added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said Vikram Deshmane, of Police (Zone -V).

Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the crime, he said.

