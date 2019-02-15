J&K attack: Condolence meet held in MP; Aishwarya pays

A condolence meeting to pay homage to the CRPF jawans martyred in the terror attack was held Friday in town in at the site where was scheduled to address a public rally.

In Indore, noted Aishwarya Rai- Bachchan paid tributes to the martyred jawans at a programme of a private university.

Addressing the meeting in Itarsi, BJP termed the deadly attack on a bus ferrying CRPF jawans as "very unfortunate".

The Lok Sabha from said suitable action will follow, but the people of the country will always remember the sacrifice made by the CRPF jawans.

The was supposed to address a public rally at the Railway Ground in Itarsi, but it was cancelled in view of the attack. The condolence meeting took place at the same venue.

Modi's another meeting in MP's district on Saturday, too, has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, at the programme, Aishwarya paid tributes to the martyred jawans by holding a lit candle in her hand.

The was in as chief guest at the World Management and Commerce Conference organised by the Sage University.

Petrol pumps in also paid tributes to the martyred jawans by not selling fuel from 3 pm to 3.15 pm.

Protests demanding stern action against the perpetrators of the deadly terror attack in were held in different cities of the state.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus in Pulwama district.

