2 more held in TMC MLA murder case

Two more persons were arrested separately from district in connection with the murder of MLA Satyajit Biswas, taking the total number of arrests to four, police said Friday.

Kalipada Mondal, an accused named in the FIR, and were picked up from Hanskhali and Chakdaha areas respectively on Thursday night, of Police said.

Abhijit Pundari, the prime accused, is still at large.

The MLA was shot from a point blank range by unidentified assailants in the evening of February 9 inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari village in district, about 15 km from the border.

Earlier, the police arrested and Kartik Mondal on the night of the murder.

Police sources said was arrested following interrogation of Kartik and Sujit.

was among four people booked on Sunday in connection with the killing of the MLA.

The Wednesday directed the West Bengal police to not arrest Roy, who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP, till March 7 in connection with the murder case.

