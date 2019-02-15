Pulwama attack: Aadhaar cards, force IDs helped identify dead CRPF men

cards, ID cards, leave applications and certain other articles were the only things left of most of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack that helped their colleagues identify them, officials said Friday.

Five CRPF personnel were also injured in Thursday's attack, one of the deadliest in and Kashmir in three decades, when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Officials said as the bodies of the troops were badly mutilated and charred due on the impact of the RDX-triggered blast, it became very difficult to ascertain their identities.

Most of the slain jawans were either identified by their cards, force IDs, PAN cards or leave applications kept in their pockets and bags.

Some of them were identified by their colleagues by the watches or wallets they had on, a said.

A good number of men, another said, escaped death by sheer luck as they aborted their journey last moment.

The officials at the and bases of the (CRPF) undertook the daunting task of making hundreds of calls to the families of the jawans who were part of the convoy to establish that none was missing and the identities of the dead were correct.

One jawan was found to be in while another had aborted the journey last moment due to some urgent work in Jammu, the second said.

As the bodies were badly mutilated, they said, it took a long time for the doctors and the force brass in to declare the number of casualties.

The in released a list of the 40 killed personnel only late Friday evening after their identities were firmly established with the help of forensic profiling and matching them with their belongings that were recovered from the blast spot, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)