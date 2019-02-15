US-China to hold trade talks in Washington next week

The trade talks between and the US will continue in next week after both sides made "progress" but not enough to seal a final deal, ahead of a planned American hike on USD 200 billion of Chinese imports from March 2.

Top officials from the world's two biggest economies wrapped up the two-days of talks here on Friday in a bid to at least create sufficient goodwill to stave off an escalation of their war.

Both sides have agreed to continue talks in next week after two days of negotiations in produced "progress" but not enough to seal a deal to end the trade war, the Hong Kong-based Morning Post quoted officials as saying.

"Talks will continue next week among the same group of people, but at a different place," said a source, who declined to be identified.

"The last two days in made progress but not enough to seal a final deal," the source said, adding that the Chinese delegation may leave for on Thursday.

Commenting on the talks, the said "detailed and intensive discussions led to progress between the two parties."



"Much work remains, however. Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the March 1, 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10 per cent on certain imported Chinese goods," the said in a statement, confirming dialogue would continue in Washington next week.

Chinese met US and here on Thursday and Friday.

Mnuchin tweeted that he and Lighthizer had held "productive meetings with China's Liu He".

Later, both the delegations called on Chinese

Xi's meeting with the US delegation was stated as reciprocal move as Trump had met the Chinese delegation when it visited Washington in the first week of this month.

This round of talks was held in in a more relaxed environment as the US on Thursday hinted that he might "slide for a little while" the March 1 deadline to increase tariffs on USD 200 billion imports from in order to reach a deal.

Trump is demanding China to reduce the USD 375 billion trade deficit and protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

He has already increased the tariffs on over USD 250 billion Chinese exports to US and threatened to extend tariffs on USD 200 billion Chinese imports to 25 per cent from current 10 per cent.

As the talks began on Thursday, the new official data said China's export growth to the US slowed in January compared with December, while the imports slide widened, indicating a bleak trade picture between the two biggest economies.

China's imports from the US edged down by 38.6 per cent year-on-year to 63.7 billion yuan (USD 9.4 billion) in January, compared with a 2.3 per cent yearly decline in December, the state-run reported.

In terms of exports, China exported USD 279.4 billion-yuan worth of goods to the US in January, up by 1.9 per cent year-on-year, but slowing from the 8.6 per cent growth seen in the previous month, according to data revealed by the on Thursday.

China's January trade surplus with the US widened by 31.2 per cent to hit 188.4 billion yuan, according to the data.

The sliding exports growth and widening imports decline not only show that the uncertainties of the China-US trade situation is forcing the market to take risk aversion measures, but also reflects that China's dependence on US trade is sliding, Bai Ming, of the MOFCOM's International Market Research Institute, told

Amid the ongoing trade war, China's sank to a 28-year low in 2018 slowing down to 6.6 per cent year on year. It was the lowest growth since 1990.

