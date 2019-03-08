J-K govt official suspended on bribery charges

A government was placed under suspension on Friday in district of on the charges of corruption which he admitted when asked to swear on the Quran, officials said.

employee was accused of taking Rs 38,000 as bribe from two people for release of payments under the rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGA, the officials said.

Acting on a complaint, district asked the accused to "swear on the holy Quran", but the "erring fumbled and afterwards admitted to taking Rs 30,000 from one of the complainants," they said.

The accused said that "he further gave the amount to the concerned for the preparation of work bill", they said.

The officials said the of Police has been asked to investigate the matter and take further necessary action.

